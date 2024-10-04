media release: Brace yourselves for a comedy show like no other as comedian Nick Swardson embarks on his new stand-up tour, Toilet Head. Renowned for his unfiltered humor and razor-sharp wit, Swardson promises to tackle the hard-hitting issues of our time, from the discomforts of diarrhea to the highs and lows of edibles, all the way to the enigmatic charm of Norm MacDonald.

Produced by Live Nation, the 37-city tour stops at the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

With a career spanning over 26 years, Nick Swardson has cemented his status as a comedy legend. From his memorable collaborations with Adam Sandler to his scene-stealing role as Terry in "Reno 911," and his unforgettable performances in cult classics like "Grandma’s Boy" and "Bucky Larson," Swardson's comedic prowess knows no bounds. Not to mention his own comedic creations, including Comedy Central’s "Pretend Time" and "Typical Rick."

As he gears up for his sixth stand-up special, audiences can expect nothing short of an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, surprises, and perhaps a few unexpected smells along the way. Nick Swardson's unique brand of comedy transcends the ordinary, offering audiences an escape into a world where hilarity reigns supreme.