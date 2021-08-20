× Expand Nick Venturella

press release: As a part of our Blooms and Butterflies event, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists and enjoy your favorite beverage. Beer, wine, seltzers, and a taco cart will be available. Music will play from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

About Nick Venturella: Nick Venturella is a Madison-based professional musician, artist, author, and marketer--inspiring others to invest in themselves & take creative action toward success. His music ranges between, folk, pop, and rock.

August 20 and August 21; farm is open from 10am-9pm, live music will be from 6:00pm-8:30pm.

$8.77/person