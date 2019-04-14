press release: We are thrilled to welcome international sensation, Nickel&Rose, an American folk-music duo, comprised of upright bassist Johanna Rose and guitarist Carl Nichols, who's unique melting pot of styles gives rise to the bridge upon which their influences meet. Growing up in segregated Milwaukee, Carl was raised in the city’s north side on a diet of gospel music and the sounds of Senegal, Mali and Guinea whereas Johanna was born in the east side, before spending her youth in punk basement shows in the Riverwest neighborhood. Carl’s background brings elements of West African music and Blues while Johanna brings her experience playing Bluegrass, Folk and Jazz. From loss to heart break to love, Nickel&Rose address the human experience with gentle harmonies and soul stirring cries. With a shared appreciation for traditional music and a desire to break rules, together they create a unique sound that embodies Americana’s past and it's future. This Live Concert Series event is generously funded by The Friends of Sun Prairie Library.