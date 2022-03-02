ONLINE: Dr. Nicole E. Williams

media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Dr. Nicole Williams, author of This is How You Vagina, for a virtual presentation on Crowdcast!

In This is How You Vagina, Gynecologist Dr. Nicole E. Williams presents readers with a much-needed education on the history, function, science, and attitudes about the most fascinating and misunderstood part of the female anatomy: the vagina. She covers valuable information about sexual function, childbirth, and physiology and provides answers to her patients’ (and probably your) most asked questions. She matter-of-factly dispels the most common myths and misinformation concerning female genitalia, including:

Those panty liners are unnecessary—your vagina needs to breathe

It’s actually perfectly normal for your vagina to have an odor—consider it your personal brand

This book is an easy-to-understand guide, complete with illustrations, for people to explore and understand their vaginas in a way they never have before. You will learn what's normal and what's not, including that, yes, yours is most certainly normal too.

This is How You Vagina is essential reading for any person who is looking to better understand the form and function of this most majestic and fascinating organ.

Dr. Nicole E. Williams is a native of East St. Louis and board certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist. With the philosophy of marrying both alternative and traditional medicine, Dr. Williams opened The Gynecology Institute of Chicago in July 2013. Since that time, she has expanded the GIC to 3 locations and has cared for thousands of patients (and their vaginas). Dr. Williams has a degree in English Literature and Biochemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MD from Loyola University Chicago. Dr. Williams has appeared in Redbook, Prevention Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Chicago Sun-Times, Buzzfeed, and Bustle. She is a tireless advocate for women's health issues, especially maternal issues, and has successfully lobbied Congress on behalf of her patients, having her formal remarks on maternal health entered into the public record.