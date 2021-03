press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Join the Raptor Education Group, Inc (REGI) and several of their owl ambassadors to learn more about the seldom seen but much loved owl! For more info and to register, visit https://www.mcfarlandlibrary. org/night-moves-owls