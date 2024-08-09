RSVP for A Night with the Stars

Barnwood Events 3230 Larsen Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: You are cordially invited to the annual Red Carpet Gala Fundraiser hosted by Camp Createability!

Sunday, August 18, 3:30pm:

Join us for food, drinks, entertainment, silent auction, film premieres, theater skits, awards and more.

Cocktail Hour will begin at 3:30pm with dinner being served at 4pm.

This is the perfect event to see what Camp Createability is truly all about! Tickets are $15 for camp participants and children 12 and under or $25 for adults. Tickets must be purchased by August 9.

