press release: Italy | 1957 | DCP | 110 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Federico Fellini

Cast: Giulietta Masina, François Périer, Amedeo Nazzari

The incomparable Masina (aka Mrs.Fellini) is Cabiria, a somehow innocent prostitute who walks the sordid back streets of Rome in a series of funny and moving episodes. The expressive Masina becomes radiantly transcendent as she overcomes her squalid surroundings. Rialto Pictures new 4K restoration of this Oscar winner restores Fellini’s ‘man with a sack’ sequence, long missing from US release prints.

Federico Fellini Centennial: Perhaps the most recognized name among directors in all of Italian cinema’s rich history, Federico Fellini (1920-1993) is still celebrated today for a filmography filled with memorable characters and a distinctive blending of fantasy with (often harsh) reality. In honor of the maestro’s centennial, the Cinematheque will present Fellini screenings throughout 2020, beginning this spring with new 4K restorations of two early triumphs, the jaunty comedy The White Sheik and the tragicomic Oscar-winner Nights of Cabiria. Both films feature the radiant Giulietta Masina (Fellini’s wife) as the eternally hopeful prostitute Cabiria.