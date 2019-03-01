RSVP for Nighttime Rainforest Sounds

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The rainforest is a noisy place! Through squeals, hisses, grunts, howls, and songs, the creatures of the rainforest are constantly communicating. In this nighttime class, we will explore the different sounds of the rainforest through a guided after-hours tour in the Bolz Conservatory and other hands-on activities. Ages 5-11 with an adult. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Friday, March 8

Registration Deadline: Friday, March 1

Price: $10/$8 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
