Niki Kitz, Mazumi, Boba Swett, Hustle Wilson, Lovecraft b2b Wangzoom

media release: Remain in Night presents: Make My Day

Foshizzle Fam’s 10th B-Day

Join us for very foshizzly birthday edition of Make My Day, celebrating a decade of dance music at James Madison Park. Expect a handful of the usual Madtown suspects, the return of old pals, and some big ol’ speakers. Crossing our fingers for that perfect late summer park party weather and a killer sunset. Same as it ever was!

Noon - Lovecraft b2b Wangzoom

1:30pm - Hustle Wilson

3pm - Funkenstein

4:30pm - Boba Swett

6pm - Mazumi

730pm - Niki Kitz

James Madison Park Shelter

Donations appreciated! Even a buck or two goes a long way in helping us cover things like shelter reservation fees and artist transportation. Thank ya kindly

Peep the Instagram @remaininnight and visit our internet webpage at remaininnight.com to keep in touch!

