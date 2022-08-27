Niki Kitz, Mazumi, Boba Swett, Hustle Wilson, Lovecraft b2b Wangzoom
to
James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Remain in Night presents: Make My Day
Foshizzle Fam’s 10th B-Day
Join us for very foshizzly birthday edition of Make My Day, celebrating a decade of dance music at James Madison Park. Expect a handful of the usual Madtown suspects, the return of old pals, and some big ol’ speakers. Crossing our fingers for that perfect late summer park party weather and a killer sunset. Same as it ever was!
Noon - Lovecraft b2b Wangzoom
1:30pm - Hustle Wilson
3pm - Funkenstein
4:30pm - Boba Swett
6pm - Mazumi
730pm - Niki Kitz
James Madison Park Shelter
Donations appreciated! Even a buck or two goes a long way in helping us cover things like shelter reservation fees and artist transportation. Thank ya kindly
Peep the Instagram @remaininnight and visit our internet webpage at remaininnight.com to keep in touch!