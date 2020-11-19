ONLINE: Nikki Kallio

× Expand Lindsey Kallio Author Nikki Kallio.

press release: Join us as Nikki Kallio reads her award-winning story, "Spirit Box," from the Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction Contest. This Facebook Live reading series is part of the 150th anniversary celebration of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters and our Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine. Click the link below to watch this Facebook Live reading or visit our Video Archive after the presentation to watch this and other series videos.