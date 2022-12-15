× Expand Jody Domingue Nikki Lane

$25 ($20 adv.).

media release: Nashville vocalist and songwriter Nikki Lane confirms fall and winter headlining tour dates around her forthcoming album, Denim & Diamonds, out September 23 via New West Records—pre-order the album here. T

Lane has shared two offerings from Denim & Diamonds—“Black Widow” and “First High,” praised by Rolling Stone as “an amped-up ode to chasing that reckless feeling of youthful excitement…propelled by a muscular backbeat and driving bass.”

Denim & Diamonds was born out of a moment of careful consideration in Lane’s career—when several years of touring behind her last album came to an end and the early days of the pandemic forced everyone inside, Lane knew it was time to find inspiration somewhere new. Lane enlisted Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme to help her bring Denim & Diamonds to life, with whom she assembled a studio band of big-budget talent consisting of his Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ and Michael Shuman on bass, as well as drummers Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Carla Azar of Autolux. With Homme’s help, Lane transformed the seeds of ideas she had for years into an album that nods to her wide-ranging influences, from the psychedelia of The 13th Floor Elevators to traditional country stalwarts like Loretta Lynn. Denim & Diamonds was a chance for Lane to take stock of her first decade as a songwriter as she traces her origin story from her religious youth in South Carolina to Nashville Rebel.

Raised as a Baptist in Greenville, South Carolina, Lane discovered music as an outlet for creative expression at an early age, dropping out of school at 17 to move to Los Angeles, then New York, and then Nashville to launch her songwriting career. She has released three albums—her 2011 debut Walk of Shame, 2014’s All or Nothin’ and Highway Queen from 2017. Aside from steadily releasing new music of her own and touring the world, she was featured on “Breaking Up Slowly” on Lana Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club and contributed to Spiritualized’s Everything Was Beautiful.