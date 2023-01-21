The Nile Club, Lunar Moth, Shoobie, Flying Fuzz

$12.

The Milwaukee band The Nile Club will be playing their new album. Watch for more info at https://linktr.ee/Thenileclub

media release: THE NILE CLUB is: Sam Walters, Malachi Kaehne, Chai Devlin, Samwise Baker, and Jack Lusk. Comprised of multiple songwriters, the band’s busy, energetic sound ranges from upbeat to downtrodden, light to heavy, melodic and poppy to experimental. With each member contributing equally to the band’s creative vision, The Nile Club has something for everyone. The band self-produced their 2019 release Motions and will release their second album, Wake Up With A Sense Of Pride, in January 2023.

The band’s debut LP Motions was self-produced in Sun Prairie, WI and released in October 2019. The project was graciously received by their local communities, and they played out at festivals and house shows before the lockdown. The group then moved to Milwaukee in early 2020, where, in addition to playing larger and louder shows in the city, they spent the many dreary months of the pandemic writing and recording their follow-up album, Wake Up With a Sense of Pride, to be released on January 20, 2023.