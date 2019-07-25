Nine Thirty Standard
Buck and Honey's, Monona 800 W. Broadway, Suite 300, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
×
Nine Thirty Standard (left to right): Chris Black, Amy Anderson, Jim Anderson, Jerry Fitzpatrick.
press release: Amy Anderson and Nine Thirty Standard, featuring Jerry Fitzpatrick on guitar. Blues to country, standards to rock...the music from your life! Hits of the past 10 decades, plus originals. Free.
Info
Buck and Honey's, Monona 800 W. Broadway, Suite 300, Monona, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Music