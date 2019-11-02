Nito Mestre, Acoplados

press release: Nito Mestre, founding member of the Argentinian musical sensation, Sui Generis, is touring America in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sui Generis' first time playing together. Nito Mestre and fellow founding member, Charly Garcia, are considered the godfathers of Argentinian rock.

Acoplados Duo to open! Acoplados / Folk Afro Latin Music

More on Sui Generis (via allmusic.com):

Argentinean folk-rock band Sui Generis was formed in the early '70s by singer, guitarist, and keyboardist Charly García and singer/instrumentalist Nito Mestre, who met while being high school students. Their first record, called Vida, was released in 1972, followed by 1973's Confesiones de Invierno. The following year, bassist Rinaldo Rafanelli and drummer Juan Rodríguez joined the act, soon recording Pequeñas Anécdotas Sobre Las Instituciones. Due to internal discrepancies, the group decided to perform for the last time at Buenos Aires' Luna Park on September 5, 1975. That farewell concert was recorded and later issued as Adiós A Sui Generis, a double album and documentary considered to be a major event in the Latin rock history. The band reunited in 1980 to play shows in Montevideo, Uruguay, and Santiago de Chile. In the year 2000, Sui Generis returned with Sinfonía Para Adolescentes and an American tour.

Space is limited to 50 tickets and seats will be assigned on time of ticket purchase so ACT NOW!