ONLINE: Nitrate in Drinking Water and Health

press release: Health & Environment Series: Making the Connection

The Wisconsin Environmental Health Network (WEHN) hosts an annual conference focused on environmental health. The conference features recognized speakers that speak on environmental health topics. This conference also provides an opportunity for scientists, researchers, healthcare professionals, environmental advocates and concerned citizens to learn and make connections.

March 16, 2022 at 7:00pm CT - Nitrate in drinking water and health - featuring Mary H. Ward, PhD. Dr. Ward’s presentation will focus on environmental and occupational causes of cancer and other health impacts, with emphasis on nitrate in drinking water.