ONLINE: No Borders! The Socialist Perspective on Immigration

press release: 1 2 million working families living in the USA without basic human, workers, or other rights, as undocumented immigrants. Millions of families are forced to live behind their homes, families, and all that they know because of the capitalist policies and their effects all around the globe.

As the crisis of Capitalism worsens, many more are forced into vulnerability and oppression weather they are confined in refugee camps, capture in human trafficking, or become second class workers in so call advance capitalist countries. Today in the USA, millions of working families faced massive deportation, overcriminalization, and stigmatization that benefit landlords, employers, and politicians for their own profit.

After the mass mobilizations of 2006 and decades of immigrant rights struggle, the issue is far from resolved; while the Republican Party makes it a priority in their program to further persecute millions of hard-working families, the Democratic party far from put forward a clear agenda of equal rights for all workers regardless their national origin. In fact, the party supports the militarization of the border and immigrant communities, and left 5% of the population out of ACA, unemployment benefits, section 8 or financial aid. However, the Democratic party cries out loud that they are on the side of the immigrants by offering DACA limited protection for 700k+ youth, which seems more and more designed to keep captive the immigrant vote and their allies than really solve once and for all the flagrant exploitation and oppression of 12 million families. It is time we, the working class, raise the demands of No Borders, No Human Is Illegal, Equal Rights for All Workers, Amnesty for All, and a socialist program to put a stop to this horror without end.

Come and join the conversation in this event of the Marxist Student Association and the International Marxist Tendency. Discussion hosted by Avi of the IMT.

https://www.facebook.com/events/324826925262537/

Website www.socialistrevolution.org

Facebook fb.me/imtmadison