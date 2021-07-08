No F-35s Press Conference

media release: Thursday, July 8, at 10 AM, the Eken Park Resistance and Safe Skies will host a press conference in the Eken Park neighborhood. Speaking will be various local public officials who are allied with us in demanding that the F-35 fighter jets NOT be based in Madison and that our polluted water be cleaned up.

The event will be held at Washington Manor Park, 801 N. Oak Street, Madison (bordered by Oak, Aberg and the Starkweather Creek Bike Path).

Featured Speakers:

City Council President Syed Abbas

District 6 Alder Brian Benford

County Supervisor Yogesh Chawla

State Representative Francesca Hong

State Senator Kelda Roys

YCAT Madison

The US military and our local opposition has created a narrative that basing the jets here is a done deal and inevitable. Our goal with this media event is to state loud and clear that this is a bad deal and not inevitable. Our community has not signed off on this monstrous boondoggle and we plan to keep fighting.

Please plan to join us next Thursday morning so we can make the strongest statement possible. Bring signs, banners, balloons, bikes, children – whatever you are comfortable with – to send a message to the media that our neighborhoods are not expendable.

See you at the park! www.safeskiescleanwater.org