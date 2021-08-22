No F-35s! Protest Tammy Baldwin's Annual Fundraising BBQ

media release: Wisconsin U.S. Senator Baldwin has been an enthusiastic supporter of the F-35 "Boondoggle Bomber" and its pending 2023 deployment at the Truax AFB in Madison.She serves on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and has been instrumental in securing pork-barrel military-industrial contracts and jobs in Wisconsin. Consequently--and appallingly--she supports the deployment beginning in 2023 of the F-35 "Boondoggle Bomber" at Truax AFB in Madison.

For the past two years she has pointedly ignored the polite but insistent lobbying, appeals and demonstrations organized by the Safe Skies & Clean Water Coalition in Madison against the deployment's predicted destructive multiple impacts of the F35 in the form of horrific noise, cancer-causing PFAS pollution, and general degradation of the quality of life, of habitable housing, of property values, of business activity, etc., on Madison's North and East Sides.

The Safe Skies & Clean Water Coalition will no doubt continue its polite campaign of lobbying, litigation and periodic demonstrations and the no F-35 Action Faction will continue to actively support its efforts as far those go.

At the same time we need more forceful and militant expression of our opposition to Baldwin's role in helping to inflict the F-35 on her Madison constituents. Baldwin needs to understand the depth of feeling over this issue on Madison's East Side and how she will be regarded (and remembered) for her role in this affair.

She needs to understand that she can't take her progressive electoral base in Madison for granted while HARMING us by pandering to the military-industrial pork barrel complex to such an outrageous extent.

Baldwin will be holding her 14th Annual Summer BBQ on Sunday August 22, from 3-5pm at the new Fields Reserve wedding barn on 2479 Glenn Dr. just off of County Hwy N, north of Stoughton near Lake Kegonsa.

Baldwin's distinguished guests will include Governor Tony Evers and Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. She is asking "sponsoring" donations ranging from $1000 to $500 to $250 to $100 and a "guest" general admission of $50.

Some opponents of the F-35 from Madison may be paying the guest admission to attend and politely convey their concerns to Senator Baldwin. We certainly don't object to anyone continuing to appeal to Baldwin's better side on the F-35 issue. But this well-intentioned effort appears to have been futile so far.

We need a more forceful and militant expressions of our opposition to her support for the F-35 deployment at Truax. For that reason the No F35 Action Faction and others will be at or near the entrance to the Fields Reserve to LEGALLY but VISIBLY and LOUDLY express our opposition to Baldwin's role in the pending F35 deployment.

She needs to see and hear the depth of public feeling on about this issue from her Madison constituents on the NORTH AND EAST Sides and in the Madison area and in the region. For that reason we are specifically inviting supporters of the Safe Skies & Clean Water Coalition along with other concerned members of the public to join the No F-35 Action Faction outside Baldwin's fundraising BBQ.

In response to her shameless PORK BARREL politics we will have a figurative "TAMMY ROAST" at her own BBQ.

As nominal civilian commander of the Wisconsin National Guard Gov. Evers has also ignored his Madison constituents and gone along with the pending deployment of the F-35 at Truax. So Evers and Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Wikler and other prominent Democrats at Baldwin's fundraiser will also need to hear our voices.

We will be organizing carpooling from Madison and bringing banners, signs and flyers. Please bring an appropriate sign or banner if you can. As it will be in August be sure to wear your hats and sunscreen and bring plenty of water or other liquids. Bring lawn chairs and blankets if you wish.

The Fields Reserve can be easily reached in about 15-20 minutes from Madison's Southeast Side. Directions: Take Hwy 12&18 (the Beltline) east to I-90/94, stay on I-90/94 a few miles southeast to County Hwy N, turn south on County Hwy N, go past Center Ave, and turn left on Glenn Dr.

For an area map do a Google search under "Fields Reserve Stoughton WI" or go to their website at http://www.fieldsreserve.com/

For more information on the Baldwin fundraiser go to www.TammyBaldwin.com/BBQ.

To contact the NO F-35 ACTION FACTION and help coordinate publicity, carpooling and protest activity at the event you may email David Williams at dvdwilliams51@tds.net or call 608-284-9082.

Here is the Facebook Event Page for this event. Please forward this email widely and share our FB postings.