No Fear All Fun 5K Trail Run

Registration Packet Pick up 8:00 AM Race starts at 9AM

Cost: $25 for adults, $10 kids under10, kids under 8 free (no t-shirt). Online registration ends August 7, 2018.

The purpose of the run/walk is to benefit the Sennett and Whitehorse Middle School Running Clubs. The clubs are currently run by adult volunteers. An increase in funding would lead to a higher level of involvement for our kids to attend fun mud run events as well as participate in other running events throughout the fall. All proceeds will directly impact the middle school running clubs and immediately help adult volunteers, funding for uniforms, and most importantly, more kids being able to participate in fun fall events.