No Foolin'

media release: Come see a whole mess of comedians and improvisers act a fool on April Fool's Day! Stand-up comics will run their material while improvisers from ComedySportz and Monkey Business Institute take notes and then bring what they've learned to the stage for totally improvised scenes.

Stand-up comedy by: Blaine Campbell, Brandon Wein, Mo B, Zach Liss

Improv by: Vanessa Tortolano, Alecia Altstaetter, Tara Ptasnik

Doors open at 7:30PM, show starts 8PM. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite (no extra fees!). SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1331562387620076

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.