ONLINE: No Fossil Fuels & Clean Transportation

media release: Join our Facebook live event from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Sierra Club Wisconsin is hosting a fun and informative discussion with some of our partners and fellow Community Shares Member Groups, including:

1000 Friends of Wisconsin

ACLU Wisconsin

League of Women Voters

Midwest Environmental Advocates

Physicians for Social Responsibility

Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired.

We’ll be talking about our collaborative efforts on the environmental and social justice impacts of transportation and fossil fuel policies in Wisconsin.

The panel is taking place as part of The Big Share. Support the Panelists!

Sierra Club Wisconsin: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/sierra-club-foundation-wisconsin-chapter

League of Women Voters: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/league-of-women-voters-of-wisconsin

Midwest Environmental Advocates: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/mea

Physicians for Social Responsibility: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/physicians-for-social-responsibility-wi-environmental-health-network

ACLU Wisconsin: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/aclu-of-wisconsin-foundation

Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/wisconsin-council-of-the-blind-visually-impaired

1000 Friends of Wisconsin: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/1000-friends-of-wisconsin

Learn more about The Big Share at https://www.thebigshare.org/