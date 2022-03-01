ONLINE: No Fossil Fuels & Clean Transportation
media release: Join our Facebook live event from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Sierra Club Wisconsin is hosting a fun and informative discussion with some of our partners and fellow Community Shares Member Groups, including:
- 1000 Friends of Wisconsin
- ACLU Wisconsin
- League of Women Voters
- Midwest Environmental Advocates
- Physicians for Social Responsibility
- Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired.
We’ll be talking about our collaborative efforts on the environmental and social justice impacts of transportation and fossil fuel policies in Wisconsin.
The panel is taking place as part of The Big Share. Support the Panelists!
Sierra Club Wisconsin: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/sierra-club-foundation-wisconsin-chapter
League of Women Voters: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/league-of-women-voters-of-wisconsin
Midwest Environmental Advocates: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/mea
Physicians for Social Responsibility: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/physicians-for-social-responsibility-wi-environmental-health-network
ACLU Wisconsin: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/aclu-of-wisconsin-foundation
Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/wisconsin-council-of-the-blind-visually-impaired
1000 Friends of Wisconsin: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/1000-friends-of-wisconsin
Learn more about The Big Share at https://www.thebigshare.org/