No Limit, Take Back the Sun

(2024 Isthmus pick) The school-age young rockers No Limit (formerly known as The Sandblasters) are the product of the Madison Music Foundry’s Rock Workshop program. Novice musicians are placed in a group of like-minded players, and then provided the space, time and instruction that leads to, well, an actual performing rock band. The group already has a festival performance under their belt and this show will be an opportunity to see them up close and personal.

media release:

Take Back The Sun is a rock band from the Fort Atkinson/Janesville area. Musical influences include bands like ZZ Top, Nine Inch Nails and Tool. We play classic rock covers, as well as a few originals.

All ages show.

$5 cover