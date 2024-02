media release: Mon. Feb. 19th 12:00 Noon State Capitol Rotunda – No Reason to Celebrate Our Current President Vigil and Leaflet! Join others to tell the White House about your opposition to Biden’s policy of defending, allowing, and abetting Israel’s crimes in Palestine. At 12:30 pm there will also be a walk down State St. for further leafletting on UW’s Library Mall. For more info: warabolition@gmail.com