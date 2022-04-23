No Resolve, Emperors & Angels, Benjamin Trick, Inbound

media release: What a difference a pandemic makes…Michigan rockers NO RESOLVE--Oscar Pegorraro (singer), Matty Shea (guitars), Jason Hatmaker (guitars), and Dennis Patterson (bass)—transformed their lives and completely reinvented themselves during the past two years. Already having success as a rising rock band with their first full-length album landing in the Top 10 on Billboard ’s “Heatseekers Albums” chart, the band changed gears with the release of several cover songs of popular chart-topping songs, which quicky turned into millions of streams on their YouTube, Spotify and TikTok pages.

They’ve been enjoying all this newfound success while singer Oscar Pegorraro and guitarist Matty Shea have been working as UPS drivers during the day!

They’re performing Janesville, WI on Saturday, April 23 at The Back Bar.