media release:This Wednesday, Children of Immigrants & Immigrant Families Will Deliver Homemade Thanksgiving Cards to Congressional Democrats Across WI to Urge Them Deliver Path to Citizenship This Year

"No Thanksgiving Without Immigrants: Citizenship For My Parents" events: Children of immigrant essential workers and families will deliver homemade Thanksgiving cards addressed to Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore in Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee this Wednesday morning. The cards and drawings are to express what citizenship means to them and ask our elected officials to reflect on the labor of immigrant workers to bring food to our tables during thanksgiving and honor their families by fighting for citizenship this year so their families can live free of the daily fear of separation.

Entregaran cartas hechas en casa a la Senadora Tammy Baldwin con este mensaje: esta Acción de Gracias, la mejor manera de darle las gracias a trabajadores esenciales inmigrantes por sus sacrificios es dándoles un camino a la ciudadanía este año.

Por favor considere tener a sus hijos o familiares incluir una carta o dibujo a la Senadora Baldwin que explique porque la ciudadanía es importante para usted, y su familia. Puede ser simple, y del corazón.

When : Wednesday, November 24, 2021 (see specific times for each city below)

Where :

Green Bay : 9:00 a.m. at Senator Baldwin's office, 1039 W Mason St, Ste 119/ 9:00 a.m. en la oficina de la Senadora Baldwin 1039 W Mason St, Ste 119, Green Bay

Madison : 10:00 a.m. at Senator Baldwin's office, 30 W Mifflin St/ 10:00 a.m. en la oficina de la Senadora Baldwin 30 W Mifflin St., Madison.

Milwaukee : 11:00 a.m. at Congresswoman Moore's office, 250 E. Wisconsin Ave, Ste 950/ 11:00 a.m. en la oficina de la Congresista Moore en 250 E. Wisconsin Ave, Ste 950, Milwaukee.

Livestream: These events will also be streamed via Facebook live at facebook.com/ VocesdelaFronteraWI.

Why : Voces de la Frontera is calling on Senator Baldwin, Congressman Kind and Congresswoman Moore to join Congressman Mark Pocan and 90 other Congressional Democrats (pdf) in publicly calling for Democrats in the Senate to disregard the advisory opinion of the unelected Senate Parliamentarian and include a path to citizenship in the Senate Build Back Better reconciliation budget bill.

On Friday, the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better reconciliation budget bill that failed to include a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million immigrant essential workers, Dreamers and TPS holders who've sacrificed their health and safety to keep us safe and fed during the pandemic. Instead, they passed only temporary work permits for an estimated 7.1 million immigrant workers and their families - the majority of whom have lived and worked in this country for more than a decade.

President Biden and Democrats in Congress have a historic opportunity to be the first administration to pass meaningful immigration reform with a path to citizenship in over 30 years. On the campaign trail in 2020, they promised to pass a path to citizenship their first year in office and, with multiple polls showing that a majority of Americans across the political spectrum support a path to citizenship, their ability to deliver on this promise is a matter of political will.