media release: NOAMZ (McFarland graduate Naomi Hollard) is a musician who wants to share her love and passion for music with us! She is on her "Midwest-ish Tour", and we are lucky to have her stop at E.D. Locke!

NOAMZ will not only perform some of her songs, she will share how she writes and arranges her work. She will also discuss the modern activities that a musician must do to make it in the music industry. Visit mcfarlandlibrary.org for more details.

To learn more about NOAMZ, check out her social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069884101902

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamnoamz/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NOAMZ

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/iamnoamz