~Nois Saxophone Quartet

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: ~Nois is a Chicago-based saxophone quartet that defies categorization by working between the boundary of contemporary classical music and experimental improvisation. Founded in 2016, ~Nois (pronounced “noise”) has quickly emerged as one of the premier young ensembles in the United States.

Program:

Night Music (2014) – Emma O’Halloran

R.A.M.* (2019) – Kelley Sheehan

Kenopsia (2016/2019) – Finola Merivale

Saxophonquartett (2014) – Georg Friedrich Haas

Dwalm* (2018) – Gemma Peacocke

Thirteen Changes (1986) – Pauline Oliveros

* denotes a work written for ~Nois