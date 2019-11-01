~Nois Saxophone Quartet
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
press release: ~Nois is a Chicago-based saxophone quartet that defies categorization by working between the boundary of contemporary classical music and experimental improvisation. Founded in 2016, ~Nois (pronounced “noise”) has quickly emerged as one of the premier young ensembles in the United States.
Program:
Night Music (2014) – Emma O’Halloran
R.A.M.* (2019) – Kelley Sheehan
Kenopsia (2016/2019) – Finola Merivale
Saxophonquartett (2014) – Georg Friedrich Haas
Dwalm* (2018) – Gemma Peacocke
Thirteen Changes (1986) – Pauline Oliveros
* denotes a work written for ~Nois