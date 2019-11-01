~Nois Saxophone Quartet

Google Calendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

press release: ~Nois is a Chicago-based saxophone quartet that defies categorization by working between the boundary of contemporary classical music and experimental improvisation. Founded in 2016, ~Nois (pronounced “noise”) has quickly emerged as one of the premier young ensembles in the United States.

Program:  

Night Music (2014) – Emma O’Halloran

R.A.M.* (2019) – Kelley Sheehan

Kenopsia (2016/2019) – Finola Merivale

Saxophonquartett (2014) – Georg Friedrich Haas

Dwalm* (2018) – Gemma Peacocke

Thirteen Changes (1986) – Pauline Oliveros  

* denotes a work written for ~Nois

Info

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Music
608-263-5615
Google Calendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - ~Nois Saxophone Quartet - 2019-11-01 18:30:00