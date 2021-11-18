media release: Please join us on Thursday, November 18, from 10 am-2 pm at 4402 Femrite Drive for our annual Hmoob Kaj Siab's Noj Tsiab (Pre-New Year) Celebration. Noj tsiab pronounced as "naw chia" is when Hmong families invite family and friends to have a meal together to give thanks to elders, leaders, and the spirits for having provided a good harvest and for protecting the family by keeping them healthy. Noj tsiab is similar to Thanksgiving in which we reflect and give thanks for what we have. We will have traditional Hmong food (YES we will have eggrolls), cultural performances, and you can try making Hmong mochi with the traditional rice pounder. This involves taking a large wooden hammer and pounding sweet rice in a hollowed out log into a paste, then formed into pancakes, grilled, and dipped into molasses before eating.

We had to cancel the Noj Tsiab in 2019 due to the pandemic so we have lots to give thanks this year. Please join us!

We ask you email may.lor@thehmonginstitute.org to let use know if you will be coming so we know how much food to prepare. Please share the invitation with your family, friends, and colleagues. All are welcome.