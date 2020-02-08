press release: Inspired by sports draft, Nonprofit Draft Day explores the idea of plenty. Resources are plentiful, but not always accessible. There are plenty of people looking for opportunities to serve. Community leaders, new and experienced professional who have skills, connections, and expertise that they want to use in aid of the community.

There is also a wealth of organizations with board positions that they are looking to fill including roles on committees and other opportunities to grow into board seats. Nonprofit Draft Day provides a venue and process for connecting the two.

Nonprofits and Community Leaders can register as either Talent Scouts or Free Agents. Registration gives you a small table at the event to display information about your organization, and early access to registered free agents so that you can start exploring your needs and interests. For Free Agents, get listed, let nonprofits see who you are before the event! Both Scouts and Free Agents will receive name tags with status declarations.

Attendance is important— the Draft Day fair provides a chance for scouts and free agents to mix and mingle, learn more about one another and sure up the selection process. This is a media celebrated event, your selection of a new board member will be announced to all attendees and the media. So Free Agent bring your business card and drop them into the 'draft boxes' of the nonprofits that interest you the most. Nonprofits show the attendees who you are. You can only select new board members from those who have submitted business cards to your box, but you can still sign-up volunteers and mailing list subscribers. Your selection will be announced to the event attendees and the media.