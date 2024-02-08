media release: Delta Beer Lab is excited to announce their upcoming Nonprofit Mixer on Thursday, February 8, 6-7:30pm. This event is a lead-up event to Deltaversary, Delta’s 5 Year Anniversary celebration on Saturday, February, 17. The Nonprofit Mixer is open to nonprofit and community organizations as well as the general public. All are encouraged to come and mingle over a pint of beer or soda and hear about the exciting new direction Delta is headed with its nonprofit partner program as it begins its sixth year.

“This will be our second annual Nonprofit Mixer, and we’re looking forward to having so many of our nonprofit and community partner friends together under one roof,” said Andrew Thomas, Delta’s Community Engagement Coordinator. “The nonprofit community is so robust in Madison, and we’re glad that Delta can serve as a common place where different organizations can rub shoulders.”

The occasion will also mark a change in direction for Delta’s monthly Nonprofit Partner program. Chief Beer Officer, Tim “Pio” Piotrowski will be at the mixer to mingle and share Delta’s vision for what nonprofit and community partnerships will look like going forward. “We’re committed to being an active part in the vibrant Madison community for the long term,” Piotrowski commented, “which is why we’re restructuring our nonprofit partner program to allow for more collaboration with a wider variety of organizations.” Specific details will be addressed at the mixer.

Additionally, several nonprofit organizations are sponsoring raffle baskets for the general public to bid on from February 8-17. Images of the baskets with itemized descriptions will be posted at Delta, and guests can bid on items via QR codes.

*Delta Beer Lab serves as a community destination and brewery. Beer has brought people together for hundreds of years, and our Social Laboratory / Taproom is welcoming to all. We strive to expand community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation. To date, Delta Beer Lab has donated more than $200k to their monthly Nonprofit Partners.