Noon Musicale

press release: FRIDAY NOON MUSICALES at First Unitarian Society of Madison resumes for the remainder of the 2022 regular season. Experience some of the finest musicians in the Midwest in the architecturally significant spaces at FUS.

Jory Vinikour, harpsichord. The 2022 Mark Rosa Harpsichord Recital in conjunction with the Madison Early Music Festival. A program of Bull, Byrd, Bach, Scarlatti, Rameau, and Royer. (Extended program, 12:00-1:00)

12:00-12:45 • FUS Atrium Auditorium. Free and ppen to the public. No ticket required. Masks are required to attend this event. Virtual option: https://www.youtube.com/user/fusmadison/