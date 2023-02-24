Kid Vibe, Nordic Pharaoh, DJ Maannyy, Freddie Da King, NGS, Obscure Suvi, Therealtaco, Dirty D, Dustin Warbear
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Nostalgic Vibes/ Down 2 Hearse Presents:
Kid Vibe & Friends Live @ Red Rooster
Doors Open: 5:00pm
Tickets: $10
Show starts: 8:00pm
Come through to the Red Rooster for a fun night of dancing and live music! Doors will open at 5pm (normal business hours) so feel free to grab a drink & some food before the event! Live music will start around 8pm & we will be celebrating NGS 30th birthday along with a couple other February birthdays
