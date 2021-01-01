Nordic Skiing for BIPOC Adventurers

media release: Anthony Taylor will be coming from Minneapolis to lead an introductory Nordic experience at Elver Park in Madison, WI. 1/1/21 and 1/2 /21

We will meet at Elver Park at noon on New Years Day 2021 and noon on 1/2/21. The rentals are available at Elvers Park and they will be prepared for us The rate is 9.00 for the first hour and 5.00 per hour for additional time. We will have two sessions introducing the group to Classic Ski Technique. We will begin at 12:00 noon each day. Meet at Elver Park ski rental building at 11:45 am. We will learn the diagonal stride, double pole, kick-double pole, climbing, and descending. Each lesson will last 90 minutes. We will be joined by my good friend, author of "The Adventure Gap: Changing the Face of the Outdoors", James Edward Mills. We will have an outdoor lunch and hot chocolate and/or cider at 2:30 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Melanin In Motion is a Black led community of BIPOC athletes, advocates and adventurers that are building a community of people that are using progressive nature-based and outdoor activities to reconnect marginalized communities to the outdoors and the benfits of active-living andbeing in nature together. We beleive that Black bodies in motion are the ultimate expression of FREEDOM!