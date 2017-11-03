press release: Take a moment, look around and think about the people who have made a significant difference on the Northside this year — in the life of your organization, school, church or neighborhood.

The Northside Planning Council started the North Star Awards 14 years ago as an opportunity to honor those unsung heroes who put their heart and soul into our community but often do so under the radar. North Star award recipients don’t have to be the usual suspects whose names and faces we see everywhere. This is a chance to thank those wonderful people who do good work and do it diligently and quietly, often without recognition.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5:30–7:30 pm at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. It’s an inspiring evening where we come together to celebrate true stories of selflessness and service.

Nominations are due Monday, Oct. 2.

Just fill out the online form at northsideplanningcouncil.org/ northstarnominate.

