The North Westerns

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A community event for all ages on Monday evenings in June and July. This event brings together older adults, families, and local residents and provides them with an opportunity to enjoy free, high quality musical entertainment. Over 2,500 people come to enjoy this music each year. Free and open to the public! 6-7:30 pm.

608-512-0000
