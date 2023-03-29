The next Open House is March 29, 6-7pm. Madison College, Truax Main Building Rm D1630.

media release: The Northeast Area Plan kicked off in January 2023 and will address land use, transportation, housing, parks and open space, stormwater management, economic development, historic and cultural resources, and facilities and utilities. Equitable and inclusive public participation will be key to the success of the process to help ensure that it is accessible to a broad audience, including people who are traditionally underrepresented.

Interactive commenting map and survey: Tell us what you love about the neighborhood, your ideas for improvement and areas that need attention using the interactive commenting map. Take the survey and let us know your thoughts to guide the Northeast Area in the coming years.

Call for Community Navigators: Interested in helping neighborhood residents participate in the planning process? The city of Madison is funding 2-3 Community Navigator positions that will conduct outreach to current residents, property owners, business owners, and other stakeholders, with a particular emphasis on low and moderate income communities. Learn more and apply. The call has been extended to March 20; for questions, email us at Neighborhoods@cityofmadison.com.