media release: The Plymouth Arts Center is pleased to present its 9th Annual Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour, Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, 2023. Join us for this fantastic two-day self-guided tour of the greater Sheboygan County area artist’s private studios, galleries, and boutiques. Spend a day or the weekend! It’s a rare opportunity to meet artists in their studios, as some of the private studios are only open to the public during this once-a-year special event. Admission is free courtesy of our generous sponsors! Tour hours on Friday are 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Be sure to visit all 15 venues where you’ll have a chance to meet over 35 artists who are painters, potters, furniture makers; fiber, wood, metal, jewelry, and leather artists, photographers, and more. There will be demos and door prizes, and the opportunity to purchase original, fine art directly from the artists who created it. Look for the colorful Spring Art Tour signs at all locations!

The Plymouth Arts Center (Stop #1) is the presenting organization and will serve as the tour headquarters as well as hosting eight artists in its greatroom. The Spring Art Tour is sponsored by Riverstone Wealth Management, Plymouth Furniture, Huberty, Sargento, and additional support from PAC season sponsors Masters Gallery, the Sartori Company, Cow Country Radio Station, and the Wisconsin Arts Board. The Plymouth Arts Center is located at 520 East Mill Street, in beautiful, historic, downtown Plymouth, WI, the “Cheese Capital of the World.” More information and maps may be found on our website: www.plymoutharts.org, or call (920) 892-8409.

The Plymouth Arts Center initiated this premier event in 2015 to increase the visibility of the many fine artists working and living in the greater Sheboygan County area and to encourage an appreciation for the role that artists play in the vitality of our communities. Spring Art Tour guides may be found at all participating venues and throughout the greater area. Visitors may also request a copy by calling the Arts Center. The PAC website includes a full description of the event, maps, links to the artists’ studios, and to supporting area restaurants and lodging facilities.

*Indicates Multiple Artists at this location:

The participating art venues are:

*Stop #1 Plymouth Arts Center Art Tour Headquarters

at 520 East Mill, Downtown Plymouth. The 8 Artist Studios at the PAC are:

Phyllis Brillowski, Evie Grasse, Dennis Ninmer, Donna Rittorno, Kris Morse, Lyn Chevier

Robert Hagen, John & Trudie Hechel

*Daniel Rizzi Studio, Daniel Rizzi & Julia Showers

N5575 Kathryn Drive, Plymouth

*Lori Beringer Fine Art Studio, Lori Beringer & Cheryl Galloway

N6880 Star Rd., Plymouth

*Chrysalis Bronk Art Studio, Pam & Richard Bronk, Barbara Hollenback, Pat Reiher

N7202 Highview Rd., Plymouth

Seranya Studios at Laack’s Hall, Susan Radke

W4302 Cty. Rd. M, Johnsonville, Sheboygan Falls

*Two Fish Gallery, Patrick and Karen Robison

244 E. Rhine St., Elkhart Lake

Heart to Heart Studio, Shari Grenzow Mauer

119 Persnickety Place, Kiel

*Village Art and Created Goods, Robert Burkhard & Richard Rooker

1202 W. Washington Avenue, Cleveland

*Prairie Path Studio, Patricia Baker Ellis & Jacquelyn Beaupre

W6829 S. County Road A, Adell

*Second Act Furniture and Wood Works, Bob Gluck & Lauren Braaksma

N1388 Hwy 28, Adell

Bowl Dog Woodturning, Dick Bemis

N1614 Hwy. 28, Adell (in Batavia)

*Redemption Cove Studio, Linda Boehlke, Irene Schmitz, Eugene Schmitz

N152 Camp Awana Road, Random Lake

Eagle Feather Artisan Studio, Dave and Bonnie Horn

W6714 State Hwy 144, Random Lake

*Silver Creek Pottery & Forge, Mark and Sylvia Mondloch, Jeremiah Backhaus, & Shelby Haber

W6725 Hwy 144, Random Lake

*Old Town Hall Studio/Gallery, Eileen and Don Urness

814 Main Street, Belgium

The Plymouth Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization solely supported through membership dues, sponsorships, corporate and private donations, grants, and through fundraising events. Gallery 110 North, our stunning art gallery, features rotating art exhibitions showcasing Wisconsin artists. A wide variety of art workshops and education programs for both adults and youth, are offered year-round as well as a performing arts-musical and theatrical series, a gallery gift shop and a host of special events such as the “Cheese Capital Jazz & Blues Crawl,” “Paint the Towns in Fall Color,” “Sartori Big Cheese Drop” and New Year’s Eve party, and more. The Northern Moraine Spring Art Tour helps to fulfill the Plymouth Arts Center’s mission which is……..to enliven the spirit of our community and to enrich the lives of all by providing diverse experiences in the Arts.

Gallery 110 North and Member’s Gift Shop hours are: Tuesday-Friday 10:00am - 4:00pm, Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 3:00pm. We are closed on Mondays and Holidays. Admission to the Gallery is always FREE!