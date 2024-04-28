Northern Resonance, Tall Poppy String Band

× Expand Eric Van Nieuwland The trio Northern Resonance and instruments. Northern Resonance

Sugar Maple Concert Series. $27 ($20 adv.).

media release: Tall Poppy String Band is an Old Time trio featuring fiddler and 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Instrumentalist of the year George Jackson, guitarist Morgan Harris, and banjoist Cameron DeWhitt. Drawing from the deep well of American string band music, Tall Poppy String Band approaches tradition with playful curiosity; each performance more a discussion than a statement. Whether they’re chasing the elusive downbeat of a source recording, playing with the pronouns in a bluegrass standard, or challenging the assumed roles of their instruments, Tall Poppy String Band endeavors to prove that tradition is still being written.

Northern Resonance is the Scandinavian string trio that takes newly composed folk music into enormous soundscapes. With their previously untested combination of instruments; viola d’amore, hardanger fiddle and nyckelharpa they let Scandinavian music meet explosive rhythms and grand chamber-like arrangements that takes folk music in a new direction. All members are highly skilled and accomplished musicians, rooted in traditional music. With an intense musical connection that is rare to come across, they invite you into their world of compositions. There is great life in their tunes, and the trio knows how to bring it out.

