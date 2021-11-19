Northless, Feral Light, Ruin Dweller, Daughters of Saint Crispin

media release: NORTHLESS - Northless deals in volume. Great, shuddering washes of sound and texture, pummeling rhythms and intense guitars.

Hate. Anger. Pain. Disillusionment. Abuse.

Formed in 2007 by Erik Stenglein, Northless is a reaction to the erosion of the future. Drawing from influences such as Neurosis, Eyehategod, Drudkh and Khanate, Northless has placed a boot firmly in the realm of sludge and doom.

FERAL LIGHT - a mysterious two-piece black metal/crust enigma hailing from Minnesota who feature ex-members of Wolvhammer, Empires, Manetheren, and Censor who play grim and sorrowful black metal entwined with savage and unyielding crust punk, with layers of post metal leanings.

RUIN DWELLER - Crusty Blackened Old School Death Metal from Madison, WI featuring members of Jex Thoth, Dosmalés, Vermillion & Red Museum.

DAUGHTERS OF SAINT CRISPIN - Noisy slowcore. Simplicity. Efficiency.

Madison WI USA

REMINDER: We are following all public health mandates from Dane County and you must wear a mask over your nose and mouth when not actively having a sip of your drink. ALSO, you are required to have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the last 72 hours to gain entry. NO EXCEPTIONS, we will be checking these at the door.