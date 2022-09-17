media release: The Madison Mallards and Northside Planning Council will host the Northside Festival at Warner Park on Saturday, September 17, presented by Willy Street Co-Op and Morgan Murphy Media. This event will be the first of its kind to focus solely on celebrating vendors and non-profits from the northside of Madison.

The event, which runs from 1:00pm to 7:00pm that day, will be free to the public and offer a full day of entertainment, food and fun! The Duck Pond will open its gates to a plethora of food trucks from northside businesses and will also offer beer and drinks from its concession stands. Fans can explore the vendors in attendance while enjoying music and the opportunity to play games around the ballpark across the six-hour evening.

Willy Street Co-op will be giving away up to 1,500 Festival Perks Passes to Co-op Owners that can be used exclusively at this festival. Passes can be displayed when purchasing food or beverages between 2pm and 5pm and the Owner will only be charged half-price. Co-op Owners can start getting their Passes at Willy North on Monday, August 29. Festival Perks Passes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. More information is at www.willystreet.coop/owner-festival-perks. Not a Co-op Owner? You can become one today for $10! Learn more at their website.

In addition to food vendors, the Festival will feature tables from northside non-profit organizations in Madison.

The Festival will be concluded by a movie played on the video board at the Duck Pond. Those in attendance will be able to bring blankets to sit and watch the movie from the outfield of the stadium.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1143407286239669/