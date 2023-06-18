media release: Sherman Church will host a Northside Juneteenth/Father’s Day Celebration on Sunday, June 18, from 3pm until 4:30pm. The event, which is free to the public, will include live music, fellowship and a free community meal.

Additionally, in partnership with Lakeview Library, Sherman church will host a showing of director Spike Lee’s movie, School Daze, on Friday, June 16, from 5-8pm. There will be a panel discussion following the movie.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Although the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in 1863, it was not until June 19th, 1865 that enslaved people in Texas were finally freed. The day came to be known as “Juneteenth.” Juneteenth is a national holiday.

“We are excited to bring the community together for these two events to usher in the summer and begin a meaningful dialogue about humanity,” said Rev. David Hart, pastor of Sherman Church. “We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our entire community, and focus on the work ahead.”

Spike Lee’s 1988 piece, School Daze, is an exploration of college life, upward mobility, classism, colorism, and justice.

Sherman Church is Madison Northside’s progressive, diverse, open and affirming church.

Both events are completely free and open to the public