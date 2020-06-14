press release: In times of trouble, let us stand together, in times of trials, let us hold each other up. Come hear our community speakers provide a word of encouragement and guidance on what we can all do to stop the continued assault on our black brothers and sisters. This is an opportunity to stand up for what is right and to show up and show out for this long overdue change. Let us move forward, together. A free Drive up/curb side pick up community meal to follow.

Bring your masks.

Join us as we celebrate the richness and diversity of the Northside of Madison at our Northside Unified event Sunday June 14, 2pm, at Sherman Church, 3705 N Sherman Ave 53704.