Northside Walkers

media release: We welcome you to join FFBWW Health & Wellness Ambassador, Stephanie Bradley Wilson on this weekly walk at beautiful Warner Park. Meet at the Rainbow Shelter to start your day on the right foot, with sisterhood, conversation and rejuvenation!

Register today at ffbww.org/walkingcollective to join the FFBWW Walking Collective and receive regular updates. Our 2023 activity goal is 40,000,000 steps! Submit your daily steps or minutes at ffbww.link/activitytracker to take a stand for your health as we reach this wellness goal as a community!

The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness encourages walking as a safe, simple, affordable and accessible way for women and their families to maintain health and wellness and to prevent the onset of chronic disease. Throughout the year, we host a number of walking excursions, and support women to organize family and neighborhood walking circles as part of a healthy, active lifestyle and preventative health measure.

Interested in leading a walk in your own community? Visit ffbww.org/walkingcollective to get started.

https://www.facebook.com/events/158567820356270/158567877022931/