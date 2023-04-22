Northstreet Vintage Market

to

Northstreet 557 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us on Saturday, April 22, from 1-8 PM for the first in a series of vintage markets at @northstreetmsn. This indoor market will feature local vendors selling woodcrafts, household items, vintage clothing, and more.We will serve beer and dope snacks during the market, and our roomies will be doing their thang in the afternoon. More info on vendors to come!⠀

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqYxttoNo0t/

Info

Northstreet 557 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Google Calendar - Northstreet Vintage Market - 2023-04-22 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Northstreet Vintage Market - 2023-04-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Northstreet Vintage Market - 2023-04-22 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Northstreet Vintage Market - 2023-04-22 13:00:00 ical