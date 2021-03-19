ONLINE: Norwegian Music & Dance Weekend

press release:Velkommen til Stjerne Mix! A candy blend that’s popular in Norway, Stjerne Mix (“Star Mix”) describes well Folklore Village’s 2021 Norwegian Music & Dance Weekend, hosted over Zoom videoconferencing. A troupe of star instructors will guide you through a weekend exploring the diversity of music and dance in Norway, from the pols of Finnskogen (“the Finnish forest”) in the east where Norwegian, Finnish, and Swedish culture have long intermingled, to springar from the steep valleys of Telemark in the south. You’ll also be invited to a Friday evening dance with the Skandia Folkdance Society and then to a party on Saturday night featuring the weekend’s artistic staff. Enjoy the full experience of Spring Norwegian at Folklore Village with cooking classes by our favorite chef, J. Miller of RedBarn Catering. Social time for coffee and tea with friends top off the weekend. Bli med!

Mange takk to our event co-sponsors, the Skandia Folkdance Society and the Boulder Scandinavian Dancers.

Click here to register for our Stjerne Mix Weekend! …And then click here to pay online, or contact us to arrange payment over the phone or by mail. Cost for Stjerne Mix is $50 per person or $75 per person if you’d also like to receive workshop recordings after the festival. You will be sent log-in details for the event after you’ve registered and paid. Contact programs@folklorevillage.org or call (608) 924-4000 with questions.