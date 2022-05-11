The Nostalgia Awakens reception

press release: Jarod Roll, Star Wars enthusiast and collector, will present The Star Wars Revolution at the grand opening of an exhibit entitled The Nostalgia Awakens, featuring every action figure toy made by Kenner from 1978-1985 based on the original three Star Wars movies. Set for 6 p.m. on May 11 at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) Museum & Visitor Center, Roll will share the story of how Star Wars toys revolutionized movie merchandising, licensing, and even how kids play.

The exhibit will remain on display at the RCHS through the month of July.

The display includes 100 unique action figures (every figure ever made), dozens more action figures that populate the vehicles and playsets, five larger creatures, 19 vehicles, and 13 playsets. Every piece is original and complete. Audiences of all ages will recognize familiar faces, spaceships, and scenes from the beloved original Trilogy: Star Wars, Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

The Star Wars toys on display are from Roll’s personal collection. In addition to being a Star Wars enthusiast, Roll is a museum curator from Onalaska, Wisconsin. He and his brother, Kevin, owned many of the toys when they were children. As an adult, Roll collected the rest of the original toys.

“The Star Wars movies and toys were some of the best things from my childhood. Collecting the toys as an adult allowed me to revisit those wonderful feelings,” Roll explained.

Tickets for Roll’s presentation will be available at the event. Both the exhibit and Roll’s Star Wars Revelation talk will be held in the gallery level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center, 426 N. Jackson Street, Janesville. Tickets for the grand opening presentation and for the exhibit are $15; $10 for children age 12 and under; free for children 5 and under; and a special family rate of $35 per family. RCHS members receive free admission to the exhibit, May 12 – July 31. Anyone with questions may contact the RCHS at 608-756-4509.