Not Dead Yet, Barnyard Oddities, The Brash Menagerie

NOT DEAD YET with BARNYARD ODDITIES and THE BRASH MENAGERIE followed by a Homemade Swimsuit Contest!!

**NOT DEAD YET - Punk rock band based out of Madison WI.

https://www.facebook.com/NotDeadYet2014/

https://notdeadyetwi.bandcamp.com/releases

**BARNYARD ODDITIES - Punk/Metal from Elgin, IL. Featuring Metal Pioneer, Ken Vretfors (Metal Onslaught/Carnage) on Guitar/Vocals and the “KilGeorge Rhythm Section.

https://www.facebook.com/barnyardoddites666/

https://soundcloud.com/BarnYardOddities

**THE BRASH MENAGERIE - Punk Rock from Madison, WI. Hooliganism and alcohol codependency masquerading as rock and roll.

https://www.facebook.com/TheBrashMenagerie/

https://thebrashmenagerie.bandcamp.com/album/maybe-next-time

After the show we are hosting a Homemade Swimsuit Contest. A contest where all swimsuits are homemade and made of materials other than clothing. Prizes will be awarded for creativity and functionality. Details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1040345249507399/ !

$5.00 Cover

Music @ 8:00

Contest @ 11:30