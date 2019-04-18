Not Dead Yet, Barnyard Oddities, The Brash Menagerie
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: An Adrenaline Armory Production
presented by Michelle Braun and Adenaline Mike
NOT DEAD YET with BARNYARD ODDITIES and THE BRASH MENAGERIE followed by a Homemade Swimsuit Contest!!
**NOT DEAD YET - Punk rock band based out of Madison WI.
https://www.facebook.com/NotDeadYet2014/
https://notdeadyetwi.bandcamp.com/releases
**BARNYARD ODDITIES - Punk/Metal from Elgin, IL. Featuring Metal Pioneer, Ken Vretfors (Metal Onslaught/Carnage) on Guitar/Vocals and the “KilGeorge Rhythm Section.
https://www.facebook.com/barnyardoddites666/
https://soundcloud.com/BarnYardOddities
**THE BRASH MENAGERIE - Punk Rock from Madison, WI. Hooliganism and alcohol codependency masquerading as rock and roll.
https://www.facebook.com/TheBrashMenagerie/
https://thebrashmenagerie.bandcamp.com/album/maybe-next-time
After the show we are hosting a Homemade Swimsuit Contest. A contest where all swimsuits are homemade and made of materials other than clothing. Prizes will be awarded for creativity and functionality. Details at https://www.facebook.com/events/1040345249507399/ !
$5.00 Cover
Music @ 8:00
Contest @ 11:30