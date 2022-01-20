ONLINE: Not Homeless Enough

press release: Brought about through a collaboration between the Doubled Up Workgroup, a subgroup of the Homeless Services Consortium, and the Madison Public Library, Not Homeless Enough will feature filmmaker Diane Nilan and her short documentary on families experiencing doubled up and self-paying hotel homelessness in Madison and Dane County. The screening will be held online Thursday January 20, 6-7pm. There will be a short discussion afterward of positive steps to take in our community. The event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. Register HERE.

This event will be hosted virtually through Zoom. The link to this program will be sent to you by email when you sign up. Zoom is a free video platform, and you can watch on a browser, or through the free mobile app for ios or android . You can also call in with a phone to attend with audio only. (in Spanish: Este evento se realizará virtualmente a través de Zoom. El enlace a este programa se le enviará por correo electrónico cuando se registre. También puede llamar por teléfono para participar)