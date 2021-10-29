media release: The Middleton Youth Center's Social Justice Club is collecting non-perishable food donations for Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat! You can drop off donations in the barrels at Middleton City Hall from 10/25-10/29 or at the Not So Scary Halloween Event at Lakeview Park on Friday 10/29 from 1-3pm.

All food will be donated to the Community Action Coalition of South Central Wisconsin. This food drive is run in partnership with @pass_americorps