Novagolde, The Flavor That Kills, The Minotaurs
The Wisco 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
N. Murphy
The band Novagolde on stage.
Novagolde
media release: Had enough 4/20 shows in Madison? Too bad! Come celebrate the sweetest of leafs and get your melon twisted with three unique strains of fuzzy, swirling rock n roll with yet more local Madison bands!
Novagolde - alternative-space rockers will be previewing intense renditions off their forthcoming album!
https://novagolde.com/
The Flavor That Kills - soul-punk rockers still sweaty from the release of their unsettling LP "Book of Secrits"
https://tftk.bandcamp.com/
The Minotaurs - fuzz-garage rockers celebrating their recent cassette tape "Cowboy Future"