Novagolde, The Flavor That Kills, The Minotaurs

× Expand N. Murphy The band Novagolde on stage. Novagolde

media release: Had enough 4/20 shows in Madison? Too bad! Come celebrate the sweetest of leafs and get your melon twisted with three unique strains of fuzzy, swirling rock n roll with yet more local Madison bands!

Novagolde - alternative-space rockers will be previewing intense renditions off their forthcoming album!

https://novagolde.com/ novagoldemusic

The Flavor That Kills - soul-punk rockers still sweaty from the release of their unsettling LP "Book of Secrits"

https://tftk.bandcamp.com/ album/book-of-secrits

The Minotaurs - fuzz-garage rockers celebrating their recent cassette tape "Cowboy Future"

https://theminotaurs.bandcamp. com/